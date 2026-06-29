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What to Expect From Omnicom’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $20.8 billion, New York-based Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a leading global advertising, marketing, and corporate communications company that provides a broad range of services, including advertising, media planning and buying, precision marketing, public relations, branding, healthcare marketing, experiential marketing, and commerce. Headquartered in New York City, the company serves more than 5,000 clients across over 70 countries through a portfolio of well-known agency networks and specialized firms.

Omnicom is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipated the advertising company to report an adjusted EPS of $2.64, up 28.8% from $2.05 in the same quarter last year. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections in two of the previous four quarters, while missing on two other quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast OMC to post adjusted EPS of $10.97, a 26.8% rise from $8.65 in fiscal 2025. Looking forward to fiscal 2027, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 14.2% year over year to $12.53.

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OMC's shares have surged 2.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.8% gain and outpacing the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLCmarginal increase over the same period.

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On June 24, OMC shares rose 1% after Omnicom Media partnered with Paramount to introduce AI-powered, adaptive advertising for Paramount's streaming platform. The collaboration combines Omnicom's audience data and measurement tools with Paramount's streaming inventory to deliver more personalized, context-aware ads, allowing brands to tailor messages based on factors like audience and location while improving engagement and campaign effectiveness.

Analysts' consensus rating on OMC stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" overall rating. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys," five "Holds," and one “Moderate Sell.” The average analyst price target for Omnicom is $100.45, suggesting a potential upside of 37.4% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OMC 73.09 -0.34 -0.46%
Omnicom Group Inc
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 106.18 +0.60 +0.57%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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