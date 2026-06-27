Dear Future SK Hynix Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 10

If you have been watching the artificial intelligence trade closely, you already know that memory chips have become one of the most critical bottlenecks in the entire AI supply chain. And no company sits closer to the center of that bottleneck than SK Hynix.

Now, the South Korean chip giant is making a move that could change everything for U.S.-based investors. A major date is on the horizon, and if you have been waiting for an easy way to get in, you may not have to wait much longer.

Why SK Hynix's Stock Has Already Become a Trillion-Dollar Story

Before we get to the calendar date, it helps to understand how remarkable this company's rise has been.

SK Hynix controls roughly 60% of the global market for high bandwidth memory, or HBM, according to Counterpoint Research director MS Hwang. HBM is the specialized memory that powers AI chips from companies like Nvidia (NVDA).

Hwang put it plainly to CNBC in a June 2026 interview: SK Hynix has the best product, the lowest manufacturing cost, and the strongest operating margins in its category. Shares of SK Hynix traded on the Korea Exchange surged more than 300% in 2026 and are up 920% in the last 12 months. That rally pushed the company's market capitalization above $1 trillion, a milestone it crossed in late May.

Peter Kim, global investment strategist at KB Financial Group, told CNBC that despite the massive run-up, SK Hynix's valuation has actually become cheaper in relative terms. That is because analysts have been raising earnings forecasts even faster than the stock price has climbed.

Wall Street forecasts adjusted earnings for the semiconductor giant to expand from $42.14 per share in 2025 to $297 per share in 2030, indicating an annual growth rate of 96.5%.

SK Hynix Plans a Major U.S. Stock Listing

SK Hynix filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list American depositary receipts (ADRs) on Nasdaq ($NASX), according to CNBC. The company plans to issue roughly 17.79 million new shares, with the offering valued at approximately $29.65 billion.

The company said it expects trading to begin around July 10, though that date is tentative and could shift depending on the SEC review process, market conditions, and investor demand, explained CNBC.

In its filing, SK Hynix said the U.S. listing is designed to expand its investor base and help the market better understand what it believes is its true corporate value. The chipmaker described the United States as the center of AI technological innovation and said it wants deeper connections with investors in that ecosystem.

Bank of America Securities (BAC), Citigroup Global Markets (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan Securities (JPM) are all involved in the offering, per Reuters.

An ADR listing allows U.S. investors to buy shares in a foreign company directly through American stock exchanges, without having to navigate overseas markets or currency conversions.

Record Earnings Back Up the Hype Around the Nasdaq Move

SK Hynix just delivered one of the most impressive quarters in semiconductor history.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company posted revenue of 52.6 trillion Korean won ($35.55 billion), a 198% year-over-year (YoY) increase. It was the first time SK Hynix had surpassed 50 trillion won in a single quarter. Operating profit reached 37.6 trillion won ($25.4 billion), indicating an operating margin of 72%.

CFO Kim Woo-Hyun noted on the earnings call that AI workloads are becoming more complex, shifting from simple tasks to what he described as agentic AI, in which systems plan, execute, and verify actions repeatedly. That kind of computing demands enormous amounts of memory, which keeps demand for SK Hynix's products structurally high.

The company also said it expects to significantly increase capital expenditure in 2026 to build out its Yong-in Cluster fab campus in South Korea, with Phase 1 coming online in early 2027, as well as a new $4 billion packaging plant in Indiana, according to CNBC.

Supply remains tight. Customers are prioritizing securing volume over negotiating price, according to executives on the earnings call. That dynamic is expected to keep pricing favorable for the foreseeable future.

For investors who have been on the sidelines, July 10 is the date to circle.