Dear Future SK Hynix Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

AI-related stocks have been on a roll not just in the United States, but globally. With the shortfall of memory chips globally, the South Korean markets surged to record highs. This rally was driven by technology giants like Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L.EB) and SK Hynix. The ferocity of the rally can be judged by the fact that SK Hynix stock has returned 775% in the last 52 weeks.

As SK Hynix looks to capitalize on strong investor demand, a U.S. listing is on the cards. The company is reportedly targeting ADR listing as early as August 2026. It’s likely that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve the ADR listing application on June 22.

It’s expected that the company will raise $14 billion through the offering. With SK Hynix having a dominant position in the high-bandwidth memory chips market, the listing is likely to create value in the medium to long term.

About SK Hynix

Headquartered in Icheon-si, South Korea, SK Hynix is among the global leaders in the memory semiconductor industry. In the current AI era, the company is evolving from a memory supplier into a “Full Stack AI Memory Creator.” The company’s products and services include DRAM, NAND Flash, and MCP (Multi-Chip Package).

With AI-driven structural tailwinds, SK Hynix has been on a high-growth trajectory. For FY25, the company reported revenue of KRW (South Korean Won) 97.1 trillion, which was higher by 47% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. For the same comparable period, the company’s operating profit increased by 101% to KRW 47.2 trillion. The boost in profitability was driven by improved tech competitiveness coupled with an expanding high value-added product mix.

One factor that provides SK Hynix with an edge is innovation. In March 2025, the company shipped the world’s first HBM4 sample, and mass production readiness was achieved by September 2025. Similarly, the company has developed the industry’s highest density 256GB DDR5 RDIMM, based on 1bnm 32Gb.

With industry tailwinds, robust growth, margin expansion, and product innovation, SK Hynix's stock has surged by 271.9% in the last six months. With an impending U.S. listing, it’s likely that the positive momentum will sustain.

Robust Growth Sustains in Q1

SK Hynix has continued to deliver robust numbers, with Q1 FY26 revenue surging by 198% on a YoY basis to KRW 52.58 trillion. Further, operating profit increased by 405% on a YoY basis to KRW 37.61 trillion. A record operating margin of 72% was driven by an increase in DRAM and NANA prices coupled with a higher mix of high-value-added products.

Amidst the margin expansion, SK Hynix has witnessed a significant improvement in its credit profile. To put things into perspective, the company ended Q1 with a cash buffer of KRW 54.33 trillion.

Further, the debt-to-equity ratio declined from 29% in Q1 FY25 to 12% in Q1 FY26. The company’s financial health is therefore robust and allows for investment in expansion and product innovation.

It’s important to note that SK Hynix believes that high-performance memory supply will remain constrained. Therefore, EBITDA margin will remain at higher levels as cash flows continue to swell. SK Hynix already has a target of achieving KRW 100 trillion in cash. Overall, the company’s credit profile is likely to witness sustained improvement.

Concluding Views

SK Hynix is working with customers for HBM4 that meets performance levels. Once this is achieved, ramp-up in volumes will have a positive impact on top-line growth. At the same time, the company is targeting full-scale market supply of 1cnm LPDDR6 DRAM, and that’s another growth catalyst.

From a valuation perspective, SK Hynix had a trailing-twelve-month price-earnings ratio of 39.4. This does not seem expansive considering the point that top-line and earnings growth is robust. The uptrend in the stock is therefore likely to be sustained.