$14,000 Invested in Sandisk Stock Last Year Would Be Worth $1 Million Now

Everybody wants to track down the next Nvidia (NVDA). Unfortunately, all of the easy money is usually gone made by the time Wall Street figures out that a company is sitting at the center of a major digital shift. That’s why Sandisk (SNDK) and its latest market run are so remarkable.

Over the past 12 months, shares of SNDK stock have exploded by thousands of points. That has turned relatively modest stakes into life-changing sums. If you had invested $14,000 before the rally kickstarted in February 2025, you’d now be looking at around $1 million worth of shares.

This is the kind of jaw-dropping return that sounds totally fake until you really dive into the numbers. But the most intriguing thing about Sandisk’s meteoric rise isn't the returns that a few lucky souls will be raking in. It's what this whole episode tells us about the wider AI boom and the infrastructure that’s powering it.

How Did Sandisk Become One of Wall Street's Biggest Winners?

Flash memory has never been the sexiest corner of the tech world. From an investment point of view, companies like Sandisk have always been treated like cyclical businesses. Demand rises, supply catches up, prices fall again, and then we watch it all happen again.

AI has changed that.

There’s now an insatiable appetite for computing infrastructure, and everybody knows that Nvidia and its GPUs sit at the heart of it all. But fancy AI systems need more than just processors. They also need somewhere to store the huge amounts of data that’s being generated, and that’s where Sandisk has entered the picture.

At the start of last year, the market suddenly found itself unable to find enough high-performance storage capacity, which is Sandisk’s bread and butter. And fortunately for Sandisk, a huge supply-demand imbalance also drove memory prices sky-high. That simultaneously boosted profitability and left investors scrambling to gain some exposure.

But Sandisk's numbers have also benefitted hugely from corporate restructuring.

Following its separation from Western Digital (WDC), Sandisk was able to emerge as an independent and publicly traded company. This finally gave investors an opportunity to evaluate Sandisk’s storage and memory business as a standalone company, and the timing just happened to coincide with the AI infrastructure boom.

It goes without saying the market noticed, leading to a buying frenzy and that incredible 5,000%-plus rally we keep going on about. While this story might be extraordinary, it’s also really just a textbook example of what happens when a company with a limited supply of available shares is able to shoehorn itself into a powerful industry trend.

Can Sandisk’s Rally Keep Going?

This is the question everybody’s asking, and the answer is complicated.

On the one hand, there are genuine tailwinds at play here. AI spending is going to keep surging in line with new data-center construction. That means cloud providers are going to keep pushing capacity and will require immense storage solutions. So, it’s likely that demand will remain elevated for a number of months — if not years — to come.

But you also have to pair that optimism with the knowledge that stocks can’t move in straight lines forever. History is full of examples of tech stocks that became detached from reality during periods of market enthusiasm. Yet the same forces that create those intense rallies also instigate catastrophic corrections.

Sandisk also doesn’t even need to collapse for investors to start feeling disappointed. A stock can continue to grow a business while delivering less than newsworthy shareholder returns solely because expectations were too high. So, if you buy into Sandisk now expecting another 5,000%-plus price increase over the next couple of years, the odds are really stacked against you. This rally might continue, but it will likely slow down sooner rather than later.

Sandisk’s future ultimately depends on whether share prices have already accounted for its future success, or whether there’s bigger and better things on the horizon. In all likelihood, it has been priced in and there’s going to be a big correction at some point.

What Can Investors Learn From Sandisk?

Nobody predicted Sandisk would become one of the biggest winners of the AI era. But the company’s huge rally shows us that the biggest shareholder profits are often generated by companies that are sitting one or two layers underneath the obvious trend. Everybody knew AI required Nvidia's fancy chips, but nobody paused to think about ancillary stuff like the networking equipment, cooling systems, or storage hardware that keep those chips happily humming along.

So, the most important thing you can do isn’t to watch Sandisk itself. It’s to watch spending on AI infrastructure. As long as hyperscalers keep pouring billions into data centers, demand for hardware storage will remain strong. When spending slows, investors will start reassessing the big-time valuations emerging all over the sector.

That's why Sandisk's rally matters even if you’re not holding any shares. Not every stock can be the next Sandisk, and even Sandisk might not be much to look at in three or four years. But this whole episode is an important reminder that transformative technologies create winners in unexpected places.

It’s crazy how quickly capital can flood toward companies that are positioned multiple layers below an industrial trend, and it’s a reminder that you don’t have to go all-in on rockstar stocks to generate big returns. Sometimes, the best opportunities are hiding way down the supply chain. The trick is spotting them before everybody else.