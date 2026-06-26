RKLB Stock Alert: Rocket Lab Reaches New Milestone With 10th Consecutive Successful Launch

The front of a Rocket Lab corporate office by Emagnetic via Shutterstock

Rocket Lab (RKLB) has achieved a significant operational milestone with its 10th consecutive successful Electron rocket launch, reinforcing its position as one of the most reliable small-launch providers in the commercial space industry.

This streak of reliability has directly contributed to the firm’s ability to secure high-value federal contracts — most recently a three-mission award from NASA for the PolSIR and TSIS-2 science missions, with launches scheduled to begin in early 2027 from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

Still, Rocket Lab shares have been under immense pressure in recent weeks, partly because of the SpaceX (SPCX) IPO. At the time of writing, RKLB shares are down nearly 45% versus their high in late May.

What’s Driving Rocket Lab Stock Higher?

The consistent launch success record has strengthened Rocket Lab’s competitive positioning at a critical moment for the space sector.

NASA selected the company through its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare contract framework, a designation that underscores the agency’s confidence in RKLB’s operational dependability.

The Electron rocket is now the world’s third-most-launched orbital rocket, trailing only SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and China’s Long March family, a meaningful achievement for a company that started commercial operations in 2018.

RKLB’s Financials Remain Strong

Financially, Rocket Lab is translating operational excellence into strong business metrics.

The company reported Q1 revenue of $200.35 million, representing 63.5% year-over-year growth, while maintaining a record backlog of $2.2 billion.

The Space Systems segment, which focuses on satellites and satellite components, now accounts for nearly 70% of overall revenue and has become the primary growth engine alongside the launch business.

KeyBanc Sees Massive Upside in RKLB Shares

Multiple Wall Street analysts have responded favorably to Rocket Lab’s execution.

KeyBanc upgraded RKLB stock to “Overweight” with a $135 price objective on June 14, citing constrained launch capacity and increasing NASA operational tempo.

The company was also added to the Nasdaq-100 Index ($IUXX) last week, which requires passive index-tracking funds to purchase and hold the stock, providing a structural demand floor.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Rocket Lab

Beyond the NASA contract and launch reliability, Rocket Lab has secured defense work, including the Golden Dome Space Based Interceptor program alongside Raytheon and an $816 million SDA Tranche 3 award, while also setting a global record for launch turnaround time during the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE mission.

The pending debut of the Neutron medium-lift reusable rocket in late 2026, which would compete directly with SpaceX’s Falcon 9, represents the next major catalyst that could fundamentally alter the firm’s revenue trajectory and path to profitability.

That’s why Wall Street continues to rate Rocket Lab stock at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $109 indicating potential upside of about 30% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.