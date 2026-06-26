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Nat-Gas Prices Drop as July Nymex Contract Expires

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock

July Nymex natural gas (NGN26) on Friday closed down -0.112 (-3.35%).

Nat-gas prices retreated from a 3-month high on Friday and settled sharply lower.  Long liquidation pressured prices on Friday, the last day of trading for the expiring July Nymex nat-gas contract. 

Nat-gas prices initially moved higher on Friday on forecasts for above-average US temperatures, potentially boosting nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning.  The Commodity Weather Group on Friday said above-average temperatures are expected across the Midwest and Northeast through July 5.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Friday was 112.5 bcf/day (+4.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Friday was 71.2 bcf/day (-7.0% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Friday were 19.1 bcf/day (+4.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On June 9, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 111.0 bcf/day from a May estimate of 110.6 bcf/day.

Nat-gas prices have medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported “extensive damage” at the world’s largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.  Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan’s LNG export capacity, a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute on Wednesday reported that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended June 20 fell -2.17% y/y to 89,351 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending June 10 rose +2.45% y/y to 4,347,841 GWh.

Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 19 rose by +76 bcf, above expectations of +69 bcf and above the 5-year weekly average of +75 bcf.  As of June 19, nat-gas inventories were down -2.2% y/y, and +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of June 24, gas storage in Europe was 47% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 62% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending June 26 rose by +3 to 125 rigs, moderately below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set in February 2026.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGQ26 3.290 -0.005 -0.15%
Natural Gas

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