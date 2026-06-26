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Cattle Facing Friday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cow grazing in a meadow sunshine by Mario Dobelmann via Unsplash
Cow grazing in a meadow sunshine by Mario Dobelmann via Unsplash

Live cattle are 35 cents to $1.20 in the red at midday. Cash trade saw some very light volume $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday, with a few bids at $255. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with $255 bids. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.47 to $3.70 so far. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $6.03 on June 24 to $381.86. 

Cold Storage data from Thursday afternoon showed beef stocks at the end of May at 403.474 million lbs. That was a drop of 1.06% from last year and down 0.49% from the end of April.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.69. Choice boxes were down $4.22 at $392.10, with Select $2.33 lower to $372.41. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 109,000 head, with the weekly total at 433,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 18,966 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $257.050, down $0.350,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.025, down $1.200,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.250, down $1.375,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.825, down $3.475

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.700, down $3.675

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.825, down $3.525


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 239.200s -1.425 -0.59%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 245.825s -1.400 -0.57%
Live Cattle
LEM26 257.450s +0.050 +0.02%
Live Cattle
GFU26 367.675s -3.700 -1.00%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 369.850s -3.450 -0.92%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 364.600s -3.750 -1.02%
Feeder Cattle

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