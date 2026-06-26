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Lean Hogs Are Rising. You Can Thank the USDA and Elevated Beef Prices.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hogs on a farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Hogs on a farm by artbyPixel via iStock

August lean hog (HEQ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for August lean hog futures that prices are starting to trend higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish mode as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. 

Fundamentally, this week’s USDA quarterly hogs and pigs report leaned price-friendly, showing a smaller U.S. hog herd than traders expected, as well as fewer marketings. Elevated beef prices at the meat counter are also likely driving consumer substitution demand to more economical pork cuts. 

A move in August lean hog futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $98.35 would give the bulls more strength and it would also then become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $107.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $95.00.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.825 +0.225 +0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 96.825 +0.225 +0.23%
Lean Hogs

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