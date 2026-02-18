Up 40% in the Past Year, This Leading Stock Means Business

AGCO (AGCO) has strong technical momentum and recently was trading at a new 2-year high.

Shares are up nearly 40% over the past 52 weeks.

AGCO maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Analyst sentiment is mixed while valuation metrics show a 26.61x trailing price-earnings ratio and a 0.84% dividend yield.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $10.48 billion, AGCO (AGCO) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts.

The company offers a full product line of farm equipment through a wide network of dealers and distributors. Its full range of agricultural equipment includes tractors, combines, application equipment including self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, and forage equipment, and grain storage and protein production systems.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. AGCO checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Dec. 12, shares are up 27.54%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for AGCO

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

AGCO scored a 2-year high of $143.78 on Feb. 12.

AGCO has a Weighted Alpha of +53.09.

The company has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 37.41% over the past 52 weeks.

AGCO has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $139.28 with a 50-day moving average of $114.35.

AGCO has made 11 new highs and is up 25.29% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.37.

There’s a technical support level around $136.69.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$10.48 billion market capitalization.

26.61x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.84% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 11.76% this year and another 37.89% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 37.97% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on AGCO

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 5 “Strong Buy,” 8 “Hold,” and 2 “Sell” opinions with price targets between $102 and $152.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets from $135 and $205

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

1,025 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 126 think it won’t.

13,490 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 3.87% of the float with 4.06 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on AGCO

Agribusiness is big business. Deere (DE) and AGCO seem to be by far the leaders here. When in doubt, you can buy them both and maybe even be right on both.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.