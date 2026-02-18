How Much Higher Can Live Cattle Prices Go Here?

April live cattle (LEJ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April live cattle futures that prices are trending higher and Tuesday closed at a nearly four-month high close. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, U.S. consumer demand for beef remains strong, while at the same time the U.S. cattle inventory in feedlots is at a 75-year low. That’s a bullish recipe that suggests more price upside for cattle futures, including the potential for new record-high prices.

A move in April live cattle futures above chart resistance at the February high of $244.575 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $261.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $237.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

