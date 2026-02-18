Barchart.com
How Much Higher Can Live Cattle Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Angus cow by Jeremy Stenuit via iStock
April live cattle (LEJ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April live cattle futures that prices are trending higher and Tuesday closed at a nearly four-month high close. Bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, U.S. consumer demand for beef remains strong, while at the same time the U.S. cattle inventory in feedlots is at a 75-year low. That’s a bullish recipe that suggests more price upside for cattle futures, including the potential for new record-high prices.

A move in April live cattle futures above chart resistance at the February high of $244.575 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $261.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $237.00.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

