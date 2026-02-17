Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Elliott Management Is Betting Big on Norwegian Cruise Stock. Should You?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cruise ship docked on beach by Georgy Trofimov via Unsplash
Cruise ship docked on beach by Georgy Trofimov via Unsplash

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) shares pushed notably higher on Tuesday after Elliott Investment Management announced a more than 10% stake in the cruise line.

The activist investor identified years of strategic misjudgments, inconsistent execution, inadequate cost discipline, and repeated guidance failures as primary impediments to value creation. 

Despite today’s surge, Norwegian stock is down nearly 9% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Invest in Norwegian Stock Too?

As the company’s largest shareholder, Elliott is now calling for comprehensive board restructuring and replacement of executive leadership with industry-experienced professionals. 

According to the activist investor, implementing a new business plan designed to close operational gaps with rivals Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CCL) could push NCLH stock to its pre-pandemic high of $56.

Elliott’s forecast signals Norwegian Cruise Line could more than double from here, reflecting the magnitude of untapped potential within this NYSE-listed firm. 

Note that NCLH is currently going for a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 0.15x only, indicating it’s trading at a significant discount, not just to its peers, but to its historical multiple as well. This makes investing in Norwegian a rather exciting proposition for 2026. 

Where Options Data Suggests NCLH Shares Could Be Headed

Norwegian shares are attractive because the company has valuable strategic assets, including globally recognized cruise brands, a loyal customer base, and modern fleet infrastructure. 

Elliott is pushing to innovate guest experiences and better monetize the “Great Stirrup Cay” — an island NCLH owns — which may also help unlock the next leg of growth in its stock price. 

Meanwhile, limited capacity growth and surging consumer demand presents an opportune window for strategic repositioning and financial improvement. 

All in all, options traders are currently pricing in a rally to $29 in Norwegian Cruise Line by mid-May, and Elliott’s plan could pave the way for it to print that 52-week high within the next three months. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Norwegian Cruise Line

Much like Elliott Investment Management, Wall Street remains bullish on NCLH shares as well. 

The consensus rating on Norwegian Cruise Line sits at a “Moderate Buy” rating currently, with the mean target of roughly $27 indicating potential upside of 13% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NCLH 24.10 +2.61 +12.15%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 323.73 +4.12 +1.29%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CCL 32.68 +0.91 +2.86%
Carnival Corp

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot