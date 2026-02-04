Barchart.com
Cotton Holding Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton prices are trading with steady to 8 point gains in the front months on Wednesday. Futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are up $1.92 per barrel on the day at $65.14. The US dollar index is up $0.269 to $97.570. 

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 62.39, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.11, unch

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.81, up 1 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.96 -0.15 -0.23%
Cotton #2
CTH26 62.18 -0.13 -0.21%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

