Cotton Holding Higher on Wednesday

Cotton prices are trading with steady to 8 point gains in the front months on Wednesday. Futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are up $1.92 per barrel on the day at $65.14. The US dollar index is up $0.269 to $97.570.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.39, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.11, unch