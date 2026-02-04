Hogs Mixed on Wednesday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are mixed, with contracts 77 cents lower to 15 cents higher at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $86.29 on Wednesday morning, up 2 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 12 cents on Feb 2 at $85.83.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Wednesday morning report was $3.84 lower to $93.53 per cwt. The pinic was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 931,000 head. That was 33,000 head above last week but 32,851 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $87.775, down $0.775,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $98.275, up $0.125