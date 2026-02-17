Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

eToro Stock Just Broke Above Its 50-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy ETOR Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
2 men analyzing a report - by Ridofranz via iStock
2 men analyzing a report - by Ridofranz via iStock

Shares of eToro (ETOR) stock rallied nearly 20% today after the online trading platform posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings on a more than 9% increase in funded accounts to 3.81 million.

ETOR earned $0.71 per share in the fourth quarter, handily beating the $0.69 consensus, helping the stock price soar past its 20-day moving average (MA).

Technical analysts often read this setup as indicating continued bullish momentum ahead. Versus its year-to-date high, eToro shares are still down some 10%. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Buy eToro Stock Into Post-Earnings Strength?

Beyond headline figures, ETOR stock is worth owning because its management announced a $100 million increase to the share repurchase authorization on Tuesday. 

The Israel-based company simultaneously committed to an accelerated stock buyback worth $50 million, suggesting the board sees eToro Group as undervalued at current levels. 

At the time of writing, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 11x, which is lower than the firm’s historical multiple. 

This means the market is still valuing eToro as a mature, cyclical brokerage — not the disruptive financial technology specialist it has evolved into in recent years. 

AI Ambitions Could Drive Further Upside in ETOR Shares

While eToro’s overall revenue was down about 34% year-over-year in Q4, management attributed much of this to temporary crypto-market volatility. 

In fact, executives dubbed it as “healthy rotation” in the release — not permanent demand destruction — as crypto-native clients switched to commodities like gold (GCJ26) and silver (SIH26) for portfolio hedging. 

If anything, ETOR’s fourth-quarter print confirms its multi-asset approach is actually bearing fruit. 

Plus, eToro is aggressively pivoting toward an AI-first ecosystem to future-proof its platform. The upcoming eToro App Store, powered by nearly 1,000 community-developed trading tools and public APIs, transforms the broker into a scalable financial hub. 

As decentralizing innovation helps it capture tech-centric Gen Z and millennial cohorts better than its traditional peers, eToro shares could push sustainably higher over the next few years. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on eToro?

Wall Street firms also believe ETOR shares will continue to recover through the remainder of 2026

The consensus rating on eToro Group remains at a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean target of roughly $56 indicating potential upside of more than 70% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ETOR 33.39 +5.93 +21.60%
Etoro Group Ltd Cl A
SIH26 73.410 -4.554 -5.84%
Silver
GCJ26 4,897.7 -148.6 -2.94%
Gold

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot