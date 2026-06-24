FCEL Stock Alert: FuelCell Strikes a Major Data Center Deal With Fit Energy

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) shares opened comfortably in the green on Wednesday before retreating after the company announced a landmark multi-phase supply agreement with Fit Energy USA LP.

Under the newly finalized Capital Equipment Purchase Agreement (CEPA), FCEL will deliver up to 380 megawatts (MW) of continuous, clean baseload power to digital infrastructure developers.

At its intraday peak, FuelCell stock was seen trading at more than 3x its price at the start of 2026.

What the Fit Energy Deal Means for FuelCell Stock

The strategic agreement with Fit Energy is bullish for FCEL stock because it outlines a clear, four-phase roadmap to deploy the company’s proprietary 2.5 MW carbonate fuel cell block systems.

Following the initial 30 megawatt commitment, Fit Energy holds options to trigger a 100 megawatt expansion, followed by two subsequent 125 megawatt phases.

Each phase is anchored by milestone-based payments and long-term service agreements spanning 15 to 20 years.

This massive commercial footprint offers early validation for FuelCell’s recent decision to scale its production capacity to 500 MW, proving that its modular, behind-the-meter technology is strongly positioned to handle the extreme, non-stop power loads required by advanced computing clusters.

Should You Invest in FCEL Shares Today?

Beyond immediate equipment revenue, the Fit Energy transaction is structured to drive long-term price appreciation for FuelCell shares.

The clean energy firm has issued Fit Energy three tranches of warrants to purchase up to 12 million of its common shares at an exercise price of $26.44 each, vesting only as future MW deployment milestones are fully unlocked.

This secures a massive pipeline for FCEL’s project backlog.

Coming right after management disclosed an exciting 4-gigawatt proposal pipeline, where AI data centers command 89% of prospective volume, this contracted win silences skeptics questioning the company’s ability to convert raw pipeline demand into multi-decade revenue.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing FuelCell Energy

Investors are still recommended caution in playing FCEL shares at current levels since Wall Street analysts believe much of the upside is priced into them already.