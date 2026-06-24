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Nat-Gas Prices Rise on Warmer US Weather Forecasts

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock
Gas flame with blue reflection on dark backdrop by Bellanatella via iStock

July Nymex natural gas (NGN26) on Wednesday closed up +0.074 (+2.35%).

Nat-gas prices moved higher on Wednesday as US weather forecasts shifted to hotter, potentially boosting nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning.  The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday said forecasts shifted hotter with above-average temperatures expected across the mid-Atlantic and upper Midwest through July 3.

The outlook for a smaller-than-average build in weekly US gas storage levels was also supportive of prices on Wednesday.  The consensus is that Thursday’s weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will increase by +67 bcf for the week ended June 19, below the five-year average for the week of +75 bcf. 

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 111.1 bcf/day (+3.5% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 72.3 bcf/day (-13.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 19.0 bcf/day (-1.0% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On June 9, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 111.0 bcf/day from a May estimate of 110.6 bcf/day.

Nat-gas prices have medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported “extensive damage” at the world’s largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.  Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan’s LNG export capacity, a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute on Wednesday reported that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended June 20 fell -2.17% y/y to 89,351 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending June 10 rose +2.45% y/y to 4,347,841 GWh.

Last Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bullish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 12 rose by +73 bcf, below expectations of +80 bcf but right on the 5-year weekly average.  As of June 12, nat-gas inventories were down -1.5% y/y, and +5.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of June 21, gas storage in Europe was 47% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 61% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Thursday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending June 19 rose by +1 to 122 rigs, well below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set in February 2026.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGQ26 3.267 +0.083 +2.61%
Natural Gas

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