Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 1

Faisal Humayun Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash
Photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash

The sharp correction in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has impacted trading volumes in the cryptocurrency space. This negative is reflected in Coinbase (COIN) stock declining by 45% in the last 52 weeks. 

However, it seems that the correction is overdone, and COIN stock is poised for a comeback. One of the key catalysts for positive price-action is CLARITY crypto market structure legislation. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is optimistic that the act is likely to be passed in the “next few months.” 

Further, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that it’s “important for Congress to pass a bill” and get it “onto President Donald Trump's desk to sign into law this spring.”  With an impending catalyst, it might be a good time to consider exposure to COIN stock. 

About Coinbase Stock

Headquartered in New York, Coinbase provides a platform for crypto assets in both the U.S. and international markets. Using the platform, individuals and institutions can engage in trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and global transfer of assets. 

For FY25, Coinbase reported total trading volume of $5.2 trillion and implied a trading volume market share of 6.4%. For the same period, the company reported revenue of $7.2 billion while paid subscribers for “Coinbase One” swelled to 971,000.

While FY25 results were strong, Bitcoin has corrected by 23% for year-to-date (YTD). With fears of lower trading volumes impacting growth, COIN stock has corrected by 26% for the same period. However, with strong fundamentals and diversification plans, the correction provides an attractive entry opportunity. 

www.barchart.com

Multiple Growth Triggers

While COIN stock has corrected sharply, there are multiple reasons to be bullish. First, Coinbase is moving beyond crypto into an “Everything Exchange.” This implies a single platform for crypto, derivatives, equities, and prediction markets, among others. Besides revenue growth acceleration, this diversification will ensure no significant decline in earnings if there is a bear market in one asset class. 

The second growth trigger for Coinbase is global expansion. The company is focusing on all key markets like Singapore, the U.K., Brazil, India, and the European Union. This will help reduce dependency on U.S. operations. Further, as the addressable market expands with a broad portfolio of offerings, top line growth is likely to be robust. 

Importantly, Coinbase ended Q4 with a cash buffer of $11.3 billion. With a strong balance sheet, the company is well positioned to improve its platform and invest in global expansion. Further, Coinbase reported operating cash flow of $2.4 billion for FY25. Healthy cash flows have also ensured that Coinbase creates shareholder value through aggressive share repurchase. 

What Analysts Say About COIN Stock

Given the ratings of 34 analysts, COIN stock is a consensus “Moderate Buy.” While 19 analysts assign a “Strong Buy” rating to COIN, one analyst opines that the stock is a “Moderate Buy.” Further, 12 analysts believe that the stock is a “Hold.” Finally, on the bearish side, two analysts have a “Strong Sell” rating. 

Based on these ratings, analysts have a mean price target of $293.63 currently, which would imply an upside potential of 73.3%. Further, the most bullish price target of $479.3 suggests that COIN stock could rise as much as 183% from here.

Last month, BofA Securities upgraded COIN stock from “Neutral” to “Buy” with a price target of $340. BofA analysts believe that “company’s product velocity has increased and its TAM expanded in parallel.” 

From a valuation perspective, COIN stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 26. This seems attractive considering the point that analysts expect earnings growth for FY26 at 34.49%. The valuation underscores the optimistic view of analysts, and it’s likely that COIN stock will trend higher from current levels. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
^BTCUSD 67,653.59 -886.96 -1.29%
Bitcoin - USD
COIN 165.45 +1.13 +0.69%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot