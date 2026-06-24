Wedbush Says Bed Bath & Beyond Is Trading at a Discount. BBBY Stock Is Soaring.

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Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock soared on June 23 and continued to move upward on June 24 after Wedbush Securities analysts led by Seth Basham dubbed the retailer a discounted value play.

Basham upgraded BBBY this week to “Outperform” and announced an ambitious $11 price target, indicating potential upside of another 65% from current levels.

Despite recent gains, Bed Bath & Beyond shares remain down more than 10% versus their year-to-date high.

Why Is Wedbush Bullish on Bed Bath & Beyond Stock?

Basham’s bullish view centers on BBBY’s aggressive 2026 transformation under its consolidated e-commerce and retail portfolio.

According to Basham, investors are fundamentally undervaluing the company’s recent strategic moves, including an all-stock merger with Fathom Holdings and the acquisition of F9 Brand assets, like LL Flooring.

These integrations position Bed Bath & Beyond to become a premier end-to-end homeownership and services platform.

At about 0.41x sales, BBBY shares currently reflect a big disconnect from the firm’s actual revenue-generating capabilities and its expanding digital footprint, he added.

Note that options pricing also signals continued upside ahead, with the upper price on contracts expiring mid-September set at $8.86 at the time of writing.

Improving Bottom-Line to Drive BBBY Shares Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fundamentals also warrant at least some exposure for the remainder of 2026.

The retailer recently broke a 19-quarter streak of revenue declines by reporting a 6.9% year-on-year increase to $248 million in Q1, driven by a leaner cost base and lowered technology expenses.

In his research note, Wedbush Securities also emphasized that consecutive quarters of bottom-line improvements indicate a sustainable path toward stabilization.

Despite previous investor anxiety surrounding temporary share dilution from recent asset deals, the research firm believes BBBY’s optimized cost structures and cross-brand loyalty plans make it an incredibly attractive high-upside play at the current price.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Bed Bath & Beyond

Investors could also take heart in the fact that other Wall Street analysts remain bullish on BBBY stock as well.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Bed Bath & Beyond sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of $9.75 indicating potential for a sizable rally from here.