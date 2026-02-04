‘Saving for Retirement Will be Irrelevant’: Elon Musk Says Unless You’re Retiring In the Next Decade, ‘Squirreling Money’ is Pointless

Elon Musk is now openly questioning whether saving for retirement will even make sense in the future, and he’s tying that view directly to how fast he believes AI and robotics will dismantle today’s labor market.

In a wide-ranging discussion about artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX/xAI CEO Musk laid out a timeline that would upend decades of economic assumptions. In his view, the first wave is already underway: white-collar work. Lawyers, accountants, analysts, marketers, coders, and other jobs long considered “safe” because they were cognitive rather than physical, are, he argues, the most immediately vulnerable to AI systems that can reason, write, analyze, and iterate at superhuman speed.

Blue-collar work comes next. Musk believes humanoid robots, paired with increasingly capable AI models, will replace much of physical labor shortly after. Manufacturing, logistics, construction, and even service work would eventually follow. His estimate for this transition is strikingly aggressive: three to seven years.

The end result, Musk argues, isn’t mass deprivation, but abundance. If AI and robots can produce goods and services at near-zero marginal cost, then scarcity collapses . Food, housing, transportation, energy, and manufactured goods all become dramatically cheaper. Productivity explodes, not because humans are working harder, but because machines are doing nearly all of the work.

That’s where Musk’s idea of “universal high income” comes in, a phrase he’s used before to distinguish his view from traditional universal basic income. This isn’t a modest government stipend meant to keep people afloat. It’s a world where the cost of living drops so sharply that most people can afford a high standard of living regardless of whether they hold a conventional job.

In that context, he made a statement that cuts directly against decades of financial planning orthodoxy.

“One side recommendation I have,” Musk said, “is don’t worry about squirreling money away for retirement in 10 or 20 years. It won’t matter. You won’t need to save for retirement. If any of the things we’ve said are true, saving for retirement will be irrelevant.”

It’s a claim that sounds reckless, almost irresponsible, when viewed through today’s lens. Retirement planning is built on assumptions of lifelong wage labor, limited productivity growth, and persistent scarcity. But Musk is explicitly rejecting those assumptions. If work itself disappears, he’s arguing, then the entire concept of retirement disappears with it. There’s nothing to “retire” from, and no need to stockpile capital to survive old age.

Critics would argue that this vision depends on a long chain of optimistic assumptions: flawless AI progress, smooth political coordination, equitable distribution of abundance, and a world where social instability doesn’t derail the transition. History suggests technological revolutions are rarely that clean.

Even Musk has acknowledged in past comments that the transition period could be volatile . Displacement will likely happen faster than new systems of distribution are built. Governments, institutions, and cultures tend to move far more slowly than technology.

Still, his argument forces an uncomfortable question for investors, workers, and policymakers alike. If AI really does eliminate both white- and blue-collar labor within a decade, then today’s financial playbook, career ladders, 401(k)s, pensions, and retirement ages may be optimizing for a world that no longer exists.

For now, Musk’s vision remains speculative. But coming from the CEO of companies at the center of AI, robotics, and automation, it’s not easily dismissed as science fiction. Whether universal high income becomes reality or not, the implication is clear: if Musk is even partially right, the future of work, and the future of money, will look nothing like the past.