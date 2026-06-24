Is Invesco Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of around $12 billion , Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ ) is one of the world's leading asset management firms, serving retail and institutional investors across more than 120 countries with approximately $2.2 trillion in assets under management. With a presence in over 20 countries, the company combines global scale, diverse investment capabilities, and deep market expertise to help clients navigate complex financial challenges and uncover new opportunities.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Invesco fits this criterion perfectly. Invesco is committed to delivering innovative investment solutions, exceptional client service, and a collaborative culture that empowers its people to strive for excellence.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have pulled back 9.4% from its 52-week high of $29.82 . The stock is up 13.7% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 16.6% increase in the same period.

Shares of the asset manager have risen 2.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 10.1% return . However, the stock has jumped nearly 81% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing NASX's 30.3% gain.

Despite a few fluctuations, IVZ stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Invesco rose 1.5% on Apr. 28 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results , with adjusted profit increasing 30% year-over-year to $260.8 million, or $0.57 per share. The market also reacted positively to a 25.6% increase in investment management fees to $1.38 billion, supported by growth in assets under management to $2.2 trillion. Additionally, strong client demand was reflected in net inflows of $33.3 billion and performance fees that more than tripled during the quarter, reinforcing confidence.

In comparison, rival BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ) has lagged behind IVZ stock. BLK stock has declined 5.1% on a YTD basis and gained 2.9% over the past 52 weeks.