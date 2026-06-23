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Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures were mixed at the Tuesday close, with contracts down 42 cents in July to up 50 cents in August and most of the rest of the board in between. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.26 on Tuesday afternoon, down 51 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 53 cents on June 19 at $91.64. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down 85 cents at $95.23 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 486,000 head, taking the weekly total to 942,000 head. That was down 21,000 head from last week but 12,996 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.225, down $0.425,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $97.225, up $0.500

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.200, up $0.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.225s +0.500 +0.52%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.225s -0.425 -0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.200s +0.350 +0.43%
Lean Hogs

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