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As Centrus Order Backlog Swells, Growth Acceleration Can Trigger Stock Upside

Faisal Humayun Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Centrus Energy (LEU) has a unique positioning as the only publicly traded, deployment-ready enricher that’s positioned to fuel the future of nuclear power. LEU stock's performance has however been middling with a decline of 4% in the last 52-weeks. 

However, this should not be a deterrent from considering exposure to LEU stock. On the contrary, the sideways movement provides a good opportunity for exposure as Centrus Energy positions itself to benefit from the LEU (Low-Enriched Uranium) and HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) market. 

In an important step towards that direction, Oklo (OKLO) and Centrus Energy signed a letter of intent to purchase nuclear fuel for the former's Aurora Powerhouse deployment. As a part of this agreement, Centrus would supply HALEU to five Aurora powerhouses for multiple years, with deliveries to Oklo beginning in 2029. The long-term agreement will support Centrus Energy’s revenue visibility. 

About Centrus Energy Stock

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Centrus Energy is a supplier of nuclear fuel components for the nuclear power industry. The company operates in two business segments: LEU, which supplies various components of nuclear fuel and Technical Solutions, which provides advanced uranium enrichment for the nuclear industry and the U.S. government. 

Since 1998, Centrus has provided its utility customers with 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than seven billion tons of coal. For FY25, Centrus reported revenue and gross profit of $448.7 million and $117.5 million, respectively. For the year, The LEU segment contributed to 77% of the revenue with 23% coming from the Technical Solutions segment. Further, the company ended FY25 with a strong balance sheet and a cash buffer of $2 billion. 

As of May 2026, Centrus Energy reported an order book of $3.9 billion (including contingent sales). With contracts extending through 2040, the backlog provides Centrus with long-term cash flow visibility. While the growth outlook is positive, Centrus stock has corrected by 27% in the last six months. This seems like a good accumulation opportunity.

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Ample Headroom for Growth

According to Centrus, the annual total addressable market for LEU in U.S. reactors is worth $3 billion. Similarly, for advanced reactors, the HALEU market is likely to be worth $2.8 billion per year by 2030 and $8 billion per year by 2035. Therefore, there is ample scope for growth. 

Centrus seems to be moving in the right direction and $900 million order from the U.S. Department of Energy underscores this view. It’s worth noting that Centrus is the only HALEU enricher in the Western world and the first-mover advantage is likely to translate into accelerated growth in the coming years. 

One factor to note is that as Centrus expands, there will be requirement for capital. However, if growth accelerates significantly, equity dilution is not a risk. Centrus also believes that there is a growing pool of capital to support the build-out considering structural industry tailwinds. 

What Do Analysts Say About LEU Stock?

Based on 15 analysts with coverage, LEU stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. While eight analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for LEU stock, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and six have a “Hold” rating. 

The mean price target of $275.08 represents a potential upside of 47% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $390 suggests that LEU could climb as much as 103.8% from here.

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Concluding Views

For Q1 FY26, Centrus reported revenue of $76.7 million. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue growth was marginal. Further, the company has guided for revenue of $475 million (mid-range of guidance) for FY26. This would imply YoY top-line growth of 5.9%. Growth acceleration is therefore the key factor to watch and with a swelling order backlog, the inflection point seems round the corner. 

It’s therefore a good time to consider exposure to LEU stock. With a strong position in the United States (leading uranium enrichment player) and with growing demand for LEU and HALEU markets, significant value creation is likely. 


On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OKLO 59.59 +1.19 +2.04%
Oklo Inc
LEU 184.24 +0.56 +0.30%
Centrus Energy Corp

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