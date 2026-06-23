Assurant Stock: Is AIZ Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) provides protection services to connected devices, homes, and automobiles. Valued at $13 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners’ insurance.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AIZ perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. Assurant’s mobile device protection and extended service contracts are boosted by new financial services programs. The company's proactive risk management includes a comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program, protecting against significant losses and showcasing strategic strength.

Despite its notable strength, AIZ slipped 1.5% from its 52-week high of $265.66, achieved on Jun. 17. Over the past three months, AIZ stock has gained 22.9%, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 8.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of AIZ rose 8.6% on a YTD basis and climbed 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 2.1% and 5.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, AIZ has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.

On May 5, AIZ shares closed up by 3.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.95 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.40. The company’s revenue increased 11.3% year over year to $3.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of insurance - property & casualty, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) has lagged behind AIZ, with 2.2% gains over the past 52 weeks and 5.5% losses on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on AIZ’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $283.83 suggests a potential upside of 8.5% from current price levels.