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Assurant Stock: Is AIZ Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Insurance protection assurance family health saving finance life by Garun Studios via Adobe Stock
Insurance protection assurance family health saving finance life by Garun Studios via Adobe Stock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) provides protection services to connected devices, homes, and automobiles. Valued at $13 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners’ insurance.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AIZ perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. Assurant’s mobile device protection and extended service contracts are boosted by new financial services programs. The company's proactive risk management includes a comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program, protecting against significant losses and showcasing strategic strength.

Despite its notable strength, AIZ slipped 1.5% from its 52-week high of $265.66, achieved on Jun. 17. Over the past three months, AIZ stock has gained 22.9%, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF8.9% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of AIZ rose 8.6% on a YTD basis and climbed 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLF’s YTD losses of 2.1% and 5.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, AIZ has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early August, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April. 

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On May 5, AIZ shares closed up by 3.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.95 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.40. The company’s revenue increased 11.3% year over year to $3.4 billion. 

In the competitive arena of insurance - property & casualty, The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) has lagged behind AIZ, with 2.2% gains over the past 52 weeks and 5.5% losses on a YTD basis.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on AIZ’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $283.83 suggests a potential upside of 8.5% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AIZ 265.56 +3.98 +1.52%
Assurant Inc
XLF 53.97 +0.27 +0.50%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
HIG 130.81 +1.31 +1.01%
The Hartford Insurance Group

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