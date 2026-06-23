Is Lennox International Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Lennox International Inc. (LII), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, designs, manufactures, and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LII perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the building products & equipment industry. LII excels in the HVACR industry with its flagship brand, known for quality and reliability. By focusing on North America, the company has streamlined operations and reinforced its market position, leveraging strong brand recognition and customer loyalty.

Despite its notable strength, LII slipped 22.2% from its 52-week high of $689.44, achieved on Jul. 23, 2025. Over the past three months, LII stock has gained 14.6%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 11.9% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of LII rose 10.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 7.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock dipped 2.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 21.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, LII has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since late April, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 29, LII shares closed up by 4.5% after reporting its Q1 results. The EPS of $3.35 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.16. The company’s revenue was $1.14 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.07 billion. LII expects full-year EPS to be $23.50 to $25.

In the competitive arena of building products & equipment, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has taken the lead over LII, with 26.3% gains on a YTD basis and a 17.1% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LII’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $570.57 suggests a potential upside of 6.4% from current price levels.