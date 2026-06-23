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How Is Comfort Systems's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Automobile assembly line in factory by Wang Anqi via Adobe Stock
Automobile assembly line in factory by Wang Anqi via Adobe Stock

Houston, Texas-based Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $72.7 billion, the company operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” FIX fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the engineering and construction industry.  

However, the stock currently trades marginally below its 52-week high of $2,073.99 recorded on May 14. FIX has risen 52.3% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI12.5% rise during the same time frame.        

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In the longer term, FIX has delivered a similar performance. The stock has surged 313.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLI's 27.7% surge over the same period.   

FIX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, and has mostly been above its 50-day moving average since March, with some fluctuations.

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On Apr. 23, FIX stock rose 2.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.9 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $10.51, exceeding Wall Street’s forecasts. 

When stacked against its peer, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has surged 79.1% over the past year, lagging behind FIX.

Wall Street has a highly optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 11 analysts tracking FIX, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $2,115.28 suggests 2.4% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIX 1,971.18 -95.33 -4.61%
Comfort Systems USA
XLI 179.55 -2.25 -1.24%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
EME 852.01 -16.87 -1.94%
Emcor Group

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