Is Jabil Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) provides engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. Valued at a market cap of $39.2 billion , the company’s expansive product and service capabilities span complex electronic design, industrial design engineering, rapid prototyping, and automated assembly, as well as advanced circular economy fulfillment and global logistics management.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and JBL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the electronic components industry. The company’s primary strength stems from its highly adaptable, asset-light operational model and its massive, intelligent global procurement network, which insulates Jabil and its partners from severe supply chain bottlenecks and localized macroeconomic shocks.

The company is currently trading 13.3% below its 52-week high of $428.93 , reached recently on Jun. 17. Shares of JBL have soared 43.8% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 20% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of JBL are up 63.1%, notably outpacing NASX’s 14.1% rise. In the longer term, JBL has rallied 81.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing NASX’s 35.7% return over the same time period.

To confirm its bullish trend, JBL has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late November 2025, with slight fluctuation.

On Jun. 17, JBL shares plunged marginally despite delivering stronger-than-expected Q3 results. The company’s revenue increased 11.8% year-over-year to $8.75 billion, topping analyst estimates by 1.4%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $3.16 also came in 1.3% ahead of analyst expectations.

JBL has lagged its rival, Flex Ltd. ( FLEX ), which has surged 219.6% over the past 52 weeks and 144.3% on a YTD basis.