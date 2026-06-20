Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 4

Cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked stocks have spent much of the past year drawing sharp attention from traders, but the next big move for the sector may come from Washington rather than the market.

Now, Strategy (MSTR) fans should keep one eye on Washington and the other on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). July 4 is the White House’s target date for the CLARITY Act, the crypto market-structure bill that could bring more clarity to how digital assets are regulated in the U.S. If that deadline starts looking real, Strategy, still widely known as MicroStrategy, could get another lift because the stock tends to trade like a leveraged Bitcoin proxy.

That is why this story matters now. Strategy is not just a software company anymore. It is also the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, so any progress on crypto rules can hit the stock fast, for better or worse.

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MSTR Stock Has Been on Wild Ride

MSTR shares jumped 5.8% on Monday as Bitcoin rallied. Even with that pop, the stock is still down 68% over the last 52 weeks. The reason is simple: Bitcoin has been weak at times. Strategy surprised investors with a rare Bitcoin sale in early June, and traders keep swinging between fear and greed around the company’s funding model.

The chart is not clean either. MSTR stock is still below both its 50-day moving average of $155.02 and its 200-day moving average of $195.15, which tells you the stock has not fully repaired its longer-term damage yet.

This is where MicroStrategy gets interesting. Based on a market cap of about $42.35 billion and trailing-12-month revenue of $490.47 million, the stock trades at roughly 86 times sales. That is a rich number, even for a name tied to a hot asset like Bitcoin. On the other hand, the company’s book value is about $45.64 billion, which makes the stock trade at roughly 0.9 times book. So it looks expensive on sales, but not on book value.

Q1 Was Another Split-Screen Quarter

Strategy’s first-quarter 2026 results looked good on top, ugly on the bottom. Revenue rose 11.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $124.3 million, while gross profit came in at $83.4 million. But the company also posted an operating loss of $14.47 billion and a net loss of $12.54 billion, or $38.25 per diluted share, as Bitcoin’s price weakness hit its digital-asset accounting. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.21 billion at the end of March 31.

CEO Phong Le tried to keep the focus on the long game. “Adoption of Bitcoin continues to grow in 2026,” he said, pointing to growing demand for Strategy’s digital credit products and stronger institutional crypto adoption.

There was no traditional adjusted-EPS story to lean on here. The quarter was about Bitcoin, capital raises, and balance-sheet scale, not neat earnings math.

The Company Is Doing Plenty Elsewhere

Strategy has been busy outside the income statement. On May 26, it said it had completed a $1.5 billion debt repurchase and lifted its Bitcoin holdings to 843,738 coins, while also carrying a $871 million USD reserve.

Then on June 8, shareholders approved moving STRC dividends from monthly to semi-monthly payments, a change management said should improve liquidity and price stability. The stock’s trailing free cash flow was negative $88.29 million, so the capital structure still matters a lot.

Wall Street Likes MSTR Stock

Despite its red print over the past year, analysts have not turned on MSTR stock. Clear Street’s Brian Dobson raised his target to $240 and kept a “Buy” rating, saying Strategy’s Bitcoin accretion story still matters. Canaccord’s Joseph Vafi cut his target to $163 but also stayed “Buy,” while Mizuho lowered its target to $265 and kept an “Outperform” rating. BTIG is even higher, with a $350 target and “Buy” rating.

On the whole, analysts are generally positive with a “Strong Buy” consensus rating, and the average price target is at $363.62. This massive PT suggests an expected upside of 199% above the latest price.

That is a big spread, but it fits the strategy perfectly. This is not a calm software stock. It is a high-beta Bitcoin story with a software business attached. If July 4 brings real crypto clarity, bulls will have another reason to stay put.