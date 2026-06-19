Is Nordson Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is a leading industrial technology company that designs and manufactures precision equipment used to dispense, apply, test, inspect, and control materials such as adhesives, coatings, sealants, polymers, biomaterials, and other fluids. Valued at $16.2 billion by market cap, the company serves a wide range of end markets, including electronics, medical, packaging, and industrial manufacturing, where precision, reliability, and efficiency are critical.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NDSN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. Nordson is a precision technology company that uses a decentralized, division-led business model to drive growth and strong profitability. Through its direct sales network and application expertise, the company serves customers worldwide across a broad range of critical applications, with exposure to consumer non-durable, medical, electronics, and industrial end markets.

NDSN shares have slipped 3.1% from their 52-week high of $305.28, achieved on Dec. 11. Over the past three months, NDSN stock has gained 10.6%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 12% return over the same time frame.

On a YTD basis, NDSN shares are up 23.1%, compared to the DOWI’s 7.3% rise. Over the past year, NDSN shares surged 38.6%, while the index has rallied 22.3%.

NDSN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August and has climbed above its 50-day moving average since mid-April, indicating an uptrend.

On June 4, Nordson announced a fiscal third-quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.82 per share, payable on July 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 18, reflecting the company's continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

NDSN’s rival, Graco Inc. (GGG), has lagged the stock, with a 7.3% YTD dip and a 10.1% fall over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on NDSN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $325.57 suggests a potential upside of 10% from current price levels.