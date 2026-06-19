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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock: Is HST Outperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States and ranks among the biggest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Its portfolio includes 71 properties across the U.S. and five international hotels, representing roughly 41,700 rooms, along with non-controlling stakes in seven domestic joint ventures. The company’s properties operate under a mix of globally recognized hotel brands, including Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Hilton, and Fairmont, as well as several independent luxury hospitality brands.

With a market capitalization of approximately $17.35 billion, Host Hotels & Resorts firmly sits in the large-cap category. Since companies valued above the $10 billion mark are generally classified as large-cap stocks, Host Hotels comfortably exceeds that threshold, underscoring its significant scale and established presence in the global hospitality real estate market.

Host Hotels & Resorts has been on a remarkable run, with the stock trading just 1.4% below its recently achieved 52-week high of $25.36 on June 18. Investor enthusiasm has fueled a sharp rally, with shares surging 31.2% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the broader real estate sector, as the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) gained only 4.4% during the same period.

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Its longer-term performance is even more impressive. The stock has soared 41.1% year-to-date in 2026 and delivered a robust 59% gain over the past year. In contrast, XLRE has posted much more modest returns of 8.7% in 2026 and 4.8% over the last 12 months, highlighting Host Hotels’ clear leadership within the real estate space.

The stock has remained firmly above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April, underscoring strong technical momentum and sustained investor confidence.

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Host Hotels kicked off 2026 on a strong note, delivering first-quarter results on May 6 that topped Wall Street's expectations on both revenue and earnings. Total revenue increased 3.2% year over year to $1.65 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.63 billion, while EPS more than doubled from the prior-year period to $0.72. 

The impressive performance was fueled by resilient demand for luxury leisure travel and a rebound in group bookings across the company's high-end hotel portfolio, driving a 4.4% increase in comparable hotel RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room). Further highlighting its operational strength, adjusted Funds From Operations (FFO) per share rose 4.7% year over year to $0.67, comfortably exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.63. 

The stock's strength becomes even more apparent when compared to its peer, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK). Although PK has surged 40.7% year to date and 44.5% over the past 52 weeks, HST has managed to outperform, showcasing its exceptional resilience and momentum.

Analysts continue to see upside in HST despite its strong run. The stock currently enjoys a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 21 Wall Street analysts, underscoring confidence in its long-term prospects. Notably, HST has already surged past the average price target of $24.39, a sign that the company has exceeded analysts' expectations. Even so, the Street-high target of $28 suggests the shares could climb another 12% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HST 25.01 +0.39 +1.58%
Host Marriott Financial Trust
PK 14.72 +0.22 +1.52%
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
XLRE 43.86 -0.11 -0.25%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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