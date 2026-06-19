How Is Bunge Global's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Defensive Stocks

Chesterfield, Missouri-based Bunge Global SA ( BG ) is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. The company has a market cap of $22.5 billion and operates through Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” BG fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the farm products industry.

However, the stock currently trades 16.5% below its 52-week high of $134.87 recorded on June 3. BG has declined 9.2% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) marginal rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, BG has delivered a different performance. The stock has grown 31.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLP's 3.6% surge over the same period.

BG has been trading above its 200-day moving average for the past year, indicating long-term bullish momentum, but has been trading below its 50-day moving average since this month.

On Apr. 30, BG stock rose marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $21.9 billion, primarily driven by Soybean and Softseed Processing and Refining, reflecting strong execution in a dynamic environment, according to management. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.83. Bunge Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.50 per share.

When stacked against its rival, Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) has surged 2.1% over the past year , lagging behind BG.