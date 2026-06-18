Gen Digital Stock: Is GEN Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Tempe, Arizona-based Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a consumer software and cybersecurity company with a market cap of $14.4 billion. It focuses entirely on consumer-facing cyber safety, privacy, identity theft protection, and digital financial wellness.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GEN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company's defining specialty is its deliberate consolidation of the consumer cyber-safety market, combining device security, virtual private networks (VPNs), identity monitoring, and consumer fintech into a unified digital trust framework.
The company had slipped 25% from its 52-week high of $32.22, reached on Aug. 13 2025. Shares of GEN have rallied 17.5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 38.8% uptick during the same time frame.
In the longer term, GEN has declined 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging XLK’s 58.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GEN are down 11.1%, compared to XLK’s 33% rise.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, GEN has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early May. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average since late September 2025, with slight fluctuations.
Shares of GEN surged 8.1% following its Q3 2026 earnings release on Feb. 5, as investors responded positively to the company’s strong financial performance. Revenue increased 26% year over year to $1.24 billion, while adjusted EPS rose 14% to $0.64, reflecting continued business momentum.
Adding to the optimism, management raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of $4.96 billion to $4.98 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.54 to $2.56, while also providing a solid outlook for the fourth quarter.
GEN has outpaced its rival, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), which has decreased 44% over the past 52 weeks and 34.1% on a YTD basis.
Despite GEN’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 10 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $30.78 suggests a 10.5% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.