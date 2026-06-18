Gen Digital Stock: Is GEN Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Tempe, Arizona-based Gen Digital Inc. ( GEN ) is a consumer software and cybersecurity company with a market cap of $14.4 billion . It focuses entirely on consumer-facing cyber safety, privacy, identity theft protection, and digital financial wellness.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and GEN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company's defining specialty is its deliberate consolidation of the consumer cyber-safety market, combining device security, virtual private networks (VPNs), identity monitoring, and consumer fintech into a unified digital trust framework.

The company had slipped 25% from its 52-week high of $32.22 , reached on Aug. 13 2025. Shares of GEN have rallied 17.5% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 38.8% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, GEN has declined 17.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging XLK’s 58.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of GEN are down 11.1%, compared to XLK’s 33% rise.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, GEN has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early May. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average since late September 2025, with slight fluctuations.

Shares of GEN surged 8.1% following its Q3 2026 earnings release on Feb. 5, as investors responded positively to the company’s strong financial performance. Revenue increased 26% year over year to $1.24 billion, while adjusted EPS rose 14% to $0.64, reflecting continued business momentum.

Adding to the optimism, management raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, forecasting revenue of $4.96 billion to $4.98 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.54 to $2.56, while also providing a solid outlook for the fourth quarter.

GEN has outpaced its rival, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP ), which has decreased 44% over the past 52 weeks and 34.1% on a YTD basis.