Cutting Jobs and Chasing AI: How to Play the Rackspace Stock Transformation Story Here

Rackspace Technology (RXT) is an end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company serving over 70,000 customers across 120 countries. Under the leadership of CEO Gajen Kandiah, who was appointed in September 2025, Rackspace is executing a sharpened AI-first turnaround strategy built around one core differentiator: governed enterprise AI infrastructure for regulated industries. Unlike hyperscalers who sell raw compute, Rackspace designs, builds, runs, and remains accountable for AI outcomes, making it a trusted full-stack partner for mission-critical environments in healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance, and energy.

Rackspace recently announced job cuts as well as a fresh partnership. Let's take a closer look at what's going on with RXT stock now.

Rackspace Surges Amid High Volatility

RXT stock's 52-week range spans from a low of $0.39 to a high of $8.60, reflecting the extraordinary volatility of a debt-laden, pre-profitability cloud company navigating a high-stakes turnaround in one of the most competitive technology markets. The stock has surged approximately 1,700% from its 52-week low — a remarkable recovery fueled by AI partnership announcements, private cloud bookings, and growing institutional confidence in the firm's transformation.

Against the Russell 2000's (IWM) approximately 41% gain over the past 12 months, RXT stock has dramatically outperformed the small-cap index on an absolute basis, although the stock's extreme volatility demands careful risk management from investors.

Rackspace Results Miss Estimates

Rackspace reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $678 million, up 2% year-over-year (YOY), modestly above analyst consensus expectations. Meanwhile, EPS of -$0.06 missed the -$0.04 Wall Street estimate. Public Cloud revenue was $443 million, up 7% YOY, while Private Cloud revenue came in at $235 million, down 6% YOY.

Q1 2026 cash flow from operating activities was $5 million, while cash flow from operating activities on a trailing 12-month basis reached $144 million, a meaningful indicator of underlying cash generation improving beneath the surface of headline losses. The company carries approximately $4.5 billion in enterprise value against a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, reflecting the weight of its debt load, while its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) partnership is expected to accelerate delivery of four integrated AI capabilities: Enterprise AI Cloud, Enterprise Inference Engine, Inference as a Service, and Bare Metal AMD Instinct.

“Our 2026 outlook reflects [a] transition taking hold," said CEO Gajen Kandiah in the company's Q4 report. "Private Cloud is expected to grow year-over-year for the first time in years, and Public Cloud services continue to expand as we deliberately shift toward higher-value enterprise engagements.” The AMD collaboration aims to establish a new category of managed enterprise AI infrastructure, with both companies committing sales and marketing resources to jointly develop and pursue customer opportunities across regulated industries, a development management believes will accelerate the shift from AI experimentation to full-scale agentic workflows running inside core enterprise systems.

Rackspace Signs AMD Deal Alongside Layoffs

Rackspace Technology shares surged approximately 27% in premarket trading on June 16 after the company announced a definitive agreement with AMD for the phased deployment of an initial 30 megawatts (MW) of compute across Rackspace's data centers. Deployments will commence in late 2026 and continue through 2028.

The agreement operationalizes the previously announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two companies and incorporates AMD's Instinct GPUs as well as EPYC CPUs. At full deployment, the 30 MW of compute will serve regulated enterprise workloads across healthcare, financial services, and other mission-critical industries.

Separately, Rackspace also announced a “workforce realignment” impacting approximately 15% of its global workforce, driven by a strategic decision to deemphasize legacy Public Cloud service delivery functions in favor of redeploying resources toward enterprise AI infrastructure. The restructuring is expected to generate $75 million to $85 million in annualized run-rate savings, with Rackspace intending to “reinvest a significant portion of these anticipated savings in its highest-growth product and service areas, including forward-deployed engineering, AI solutions delivery, and enterprise AI infrastructure buildout.” The move signals a decisive pivot toward higher-margin, AI-driven revenue streams.

Should You Buy RXT Stock?

While Rackspace's 15% workforce reduction and $75 million to $85 million in annualized cost savings signal a management team making hard, necessary decisions to fund the company's AI-first transformation, the investment case remains firmly speculative.

Analyst coverage is thin. RXT stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating across just three analyst ratings. The mean price target of $4.33 implies approximately 40% potential downside from current levels.

All told, for risk-tolerant investors, Rackspace's AMD partnership and enterprise AI pivot present an intriguing turnaround narrative. Still, the lack of analyst conviction, heavy debt load, and pre-profitability status demand extreme caution at current valuations.