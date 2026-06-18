Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Post Mixed Trade to Close the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures were 5 to 27 cents higher in the front months on Thursday, with December and beyond, down 12 to 32 cents. July was still down $2.42 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.19 on Thursday afternoon, down 56 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 50 cents on June 16 at $92.43. The market will be closed on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 16,123 MT for the week ending on 6/11, a new calendar year low. Shipments were tallied at 29,962 MT, the lowest weekly shipment total for 2026.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was down $1.06 at $93.71 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the drivers, with the  rest reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.898 head. That is up 19,000 head from last week and 19,820 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $95.025, up $0.375,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.725, up $0.225

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.325, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.725s +0.225 +0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.025s +0.375 +0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.325s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Sandisk Stock Is the Most Overbought Stock in History
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
SpaceX Just Had the Biggest IPO Ever. Here’s How to Get Paid From the Frenzy.
AI chip by 3Dsss via Shutterstock 3
Marvell Stock Soars 228% This Year. Data Center Momentum Is Still Hot, But Future Upside May Be Limited.
An awning for RTX by Florence Piot via Adobe Stock 4
RTX Stock Has Carved Out a New Price Floor and Is Headed Higher. The Chart Says More Gains Are Likely in Store.
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Climb as Chip Stocks Rebound Ahead of First Fed Decision Under Warsh
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.