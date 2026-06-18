Hogs Post Mixed Trade to Close the Week

Lean hog futures were 5 to 27 cents higher in the front months on Thursday, with December and beyond, down 12 to 32 cents. July was still down $2.42 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.19 on Thursday afternoon, down 56 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 50 cents on June 16 at $92.43. The market will be closed on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 16,123 MT for the week ending on 6/11, a new calendar year low. Shipments were tallied at 29,962 MT, the lowest weekly shipment total for 2026.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was down $1.06 at $93.71 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the drivers, with the rest reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 483,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.898 head. That is up 19,000 head from last week and 19,820 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $95.025, up $0.375,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $96.725, up $0.225