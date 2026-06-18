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QS Stock Alert: QuantumScape Strikes a Solid-State Battery Deal With Honda

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A sign and office building for QuantumScape by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
A sign and office building for QuantumScape by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

QuantumScape (QS) has reportedly secured a partnership with Honda Motor Company (HMC) to supply or co-develop solid-state battery technology for its future electric vehicles (EVs). 

This agreement represents a significant commercial validation for QS, which has long been viewed as a high-potential but pre-revenue tech company attempting to commercialize lithium-metal solid-state cells. 

Despite today’s rally, QuantumScape stock is down more than 30% versus its year-to-date high. 

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Why QuantumScape Stock Popped on Honda Deal

Teaming up with Honda positions QS alongside other major automakers pursuing next-generation battery chemistry as the EV industry seeks breakthroughs in energy density, charging speed, and safety. The timing of this partnership is notable given the broader EV landscape. 

U.S. electric vehicle sales have recently rebounded to their strongest levels since the elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit, with more than 85,000 units sold in May and average transaction prices declining for 11 consecutive months. 

This recovery in demand, coupled with automakers’ continued investment in battery technology advancement, creates a favorable backdrop for QuantumScape’s commercialization efforts. 

The Honda announcement is bullish for QS shares as it suggests that at least one major OEM believes solid-state tech is now approaching production readiness. 

Why Solid-State Battery Technology Is Attractive

From a competitive standpoint, solid-state batteries promise roughly double the energy density of conventional lithium-ion cells while minimizing flammability risks tied to liquid electrolytes. 

Honda has been actively pursuing solid-state battery development through its internal programs, making a partnership with QuantumScape a strategic complement rather than a full outsourcing of the technology. 

This dual approach mirrors what other automakers have done, hedging internal R&D with external technology licensing arrangements.

Still, for those invested in QuantumScape shares, the Honda agreement addresses one of the most persistent concerns: whether the company can transition from lab achievements to commercial sales streams. 

QS has historically struggled with skepticism about its timeline and manufacturing scalability. A binding agreement with a Tier 1 automaker like Honda Motor provides tangible evidence of commercial traction and could help de-risk the firm’s path toward revenue generation.

Wall Street Remains Bearish on QS Shares for 2026

However, investors should remain cautious about the financial implications. 

QuantumScape continues to operate at significant losses as it invests heavily in scaling its manufacturing processes, and the specific financial terms of the Honda agreement will determine how material this deal is to the company’s near-term cash flow and long-term profitability. 

Plus, the EV battery space remains intensely competitive, with established players like CATL and Samsung SDI also pursuing solid-state solutions, and the broader auto industry still grappling with elevated incentive spending of about $7,600 per EV sold in the U.S. market.

This is partly why Wall Street analysts continue to rate QS stock at “Moderate Sell,” with a mean price target of $7.14 indicating potential downside of more than 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
QS 8.04 +1.14 +16.52%
Quantumscape Corp
HMC 26.26 +0.07 +0.27%
Honda Motor Company ADR

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