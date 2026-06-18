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Cotton Trading Mostly Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are down 7 to 85 points so far on Thursday, with front months leading the losses. Crude oil is down another $2.07/bbl to $74.68. The US dollar index is up another $0.684 at $100.555. The market will round out the week today, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 177,098 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/11. That was a 3-week low, but nearly triple the same week last year. There was also 188,395 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week’s marketing year high. Shipments were tallied at 250,964 RB, the lowest since mid-February, but up 6.23% from the same week in 2025.

The Seam reported 6,099 bales sold on 6/17 at an average price of 74.41 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on Wednesday at 86.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,677 bales on June 17 with the certified stocks level at 191,022 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 76.04, down 86 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.69, down 10 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 81.02, down 7 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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