News Corporation Stock: Is NWS Underperforming the Communication Service Sector?

With a market cap of $16.2 billion , News Corporation ( NWS ) is a global media and information services company that creates and distributes authoritative content, data, and digital services for consumers and businesses. The company operates through five segments—Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other—offering a diverse portfolio of news, publishing, and property-related services.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and News Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. It has a strong international presence across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia through well-known brands such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, HarperCollins, The Times, and The Sun.

Shares of the New York-based company have dipped 18.6% from its 52-week high of $35.58 . The stock has risen 6.6% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 3.9% decline over the same time frame.

NWS stock is down 1.8% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLC’s 7.2% decrease. However, shares of the company have decreased 9.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLC's 5.6% rise over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day average since April.

Shares of News Corporation rose 1.5% following its Q3 2026 results on May 7 as the company reported total revenue of $2.19 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations . Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong performance at its Dow Jones segment, where revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $619 million, and its Digital Real Estate Services business, which delivered robust 17% revenue growth to $473 million. Additionally, the HarperCollins book publishing division posted an 8% increase in revenue to $555 million, highlighting broad-based growth across News Corp’s key businesses.

In comparison, rival Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ) has outpaced NWS stock. LYV stock has soared 21.4% on a YTD basis and 16.6% over the past 52 weeks.