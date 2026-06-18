American Express Stock Is Powering the Financial Sector to a Fresh Breakout

American Express (AXP) appears to be among a set of giant financial stocks poised to benefit from the future path in interest rates. That’s how I interpret the signal that includes a fresh breakout through a significant technical resistance level, which makes AXP the Chart of the Day.

The stock’s near-term technical posture has reversed for the better, and dramatically so, following a breakout through the $340 area.

Technical indicators are shifting back to the bulls here, with another 10%-12% upside move potentially on the table this summer.

Having successfully defended its $288 annual support floor, AXP’s chart, and the growing momentum within the financial sector, indicate that institutional money is rotating back into premium financial names.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $232 billion, American Express (AXP) is a premier global mega-cap integrated payments powerhouse that provides credit cards, charge cards, and travel-related financial solutions worldwide. The corporate anchor commands a high-margin, sticky ecosystem driven by premium tier cardmember fees, and robust commercial merchant volumes.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with notably improving technicals, a combination of momentum, strength and direction. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for timely opportunities. AXP checks those boxes.

AXP has staged a momentum turnaround, rocketing up by more than 13% in the three months ended June 17. Its 20-day exponential moving average has turned positive, as well as its 50-day moving average. Following more than a year of flat performance in an AI-driven stock market, signs are that investors are coming back to quality non-technology stocks with established economic moats.

Barchart Technical Indicators for American Express

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Opinion Status: AXP is graded 8% “Sell” on Barchart Opinion, up from 88% “Sell” last week. Perhaps more intriguing, its “Current Strength” and “Current Direction” are graded as “Minimum” and “Weakening.” For a “Sell”-rated stock in this system, that’s a technical way to say the tide is turning higher. “Less bad” is a step on the path to “very good.”

AXP is graded 8% “Sell” on Barchart Opinion, up from 88% “Sell” last week. Perhaps more intriguing, its “Current Strength” and “Current Direction” are graded as “Minimum” and “Weakening.” For a “Sell”-rated stock in this system, that’s a technical way to say the tide is turning higher. “Less bad” is a step on the path to “very good.” Trend Seeker Status: The directional trend tracker has formally shifted to “Buy.” This occurred on Monday, June 15, so it is a fresh new signal, one that has fired 24 times in the past five years, for a strong total profit over holding periods averaging 37 days in length.

The directional trend tracker has formally shifted to “Buy.” This occurred on Monday, June 15, so it is a fresh new signal, one that has fired 24 times in the past five years, for a strong total profit over holding periods averaging 37 days in length. The stock’s intermediate upside target is around $387. That’s AXP’s intraday all-time high, reached last December.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$232 billion market capitalization.

market capitalization. 21x trailing price-to-cash-flow ratio.

trailing price-to-cash-flow ratio. 1.06 beta, which for a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, makes sense. That’s close to a broad market level of volatility.

beta, which for a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, makes sense. That’s close to a broad market level of volatility. 1.73x debt-equity ratio, implying a relatively healthy going-forward financial picture, given its robust banking asset reserves.

debt-equity ratio, implying a relatively healthy going-forward financial picture, given its robust banking asset reserves. 1.36x price/earnings-to-growth ratio, much cheaper than many big stocks.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on AXP

Wall Street Analysts: A consensus of 29 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AXP a “Moderate Buy,” including 10 “Strong Buy” ratings.

A consensus of 29 analysts surveyed by Barchart rate AXP a “Moderate Buy,” including 10 “Strong Buy” ratings. Price Targets: 12-month projections range between a conservative floor of $285 and a high of $450, pushing the average consensus target price to $362.

The Bottom Line on AXP

American Express is executing a powerful high-volume technical breakout, signaling that institutional accumulation has completely overwhelmed previous overhead distribution. Backed by an impressive 18% EPS surge in its most recent quarterly release and an accelerating global travel booking footprint, the stock’s sudden chart inflection presents a compelling entry point.

With the equity trading at a discount relative to its $362 analyst consensus target, holding the newly reclaimed $340 level opens up a strong near-term return/risk tradeoff.