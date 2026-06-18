Ignore the Bounce. Cotton Prices Are Still Headed Lower.

December cotton (CTZ26) futures present a selling opportunity on fresh price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December cotton futures that prices are still in a downtrend despite the recent corrective bounce. It’s my bias that the downtrend can remain intact in the coming weeks and that this corrective price rebound in cotton futures is a selling opportunity.

Fundamentally, global cotton supplies are adequate. China has backed off on importing U.S. cotton in past months. Also, consumer attitudes have moved somewhat away from cotton apparel and more toward synthetic fibers.

A move in December cotton futures below chart support at 78.00 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 71.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 81.00 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):