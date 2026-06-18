AES Corporation Stock: Is AES Outperforming the Utilities Sector?

Arlington, Virginia-based The AES Corporation ( AES ) operates as a power generation and utility company. Valued at a market cap of $10.4 billion , the company operates through four segments: Renewables, Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and New Energy Technologies.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” AES fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the diversified utilities industry.

However, the stock currently trades 17% below its 52-week high of $17.65 recorded on Feb. 27. AES has declined 3.3% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 4.8% fall during the same time frame.

In the longer term, AES has delivered a similar performance. The stock has surged 39.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLU's 10.4% rally over the same period.

AES has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since May.

On Mar. 6, AES stock declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.1 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.81, surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its rival, Sempra ( SRE ) has surged 22.3% over the past year , lagging behind AES.