Is Erie Indemnity Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market capitalization of $10.2 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is a property and casualty insurance services company that manages the operations of the Erie Insurance Exchange, a reciprocal insurer that provides coverage to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, the company supports a network of independent insurance agents serving customers across multiple U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." Erie Indemnity Company fits into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the insurance brokers industry. It is regarded as a high-quality insurance services company with consistent earnings growth and strong profitability. Its performance is driven by premium growth at the Erie Insurance Exchange and the continued expansion of its agency network.

However, its not all sunshine and rainbows for ERIE. The stock reached its 52-week high of $380.67 on Aug. 8, 2025, and is currently down 41.8% from that peak. The stock has declined 10.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 9.6% return over the same time frame.

ERIE shares have plunged 36.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 22% rise over the same period. In 2026, ERIE is down 22.7%, compared to the index’s 7.1% rise.

ERIE has been trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages since last year, indicating a sustained bearish momentum.

Erie Indemnity has lagged the broader market over the past year amid concerns over elevated catastrophe losses, rising claims costs, and margin pressures facing the property and casualty insurance industry. While the company has continued to benefit from premium growth and strong customer retention, investors have remained cautious about the impact of higher underwriting expenses and a challenging claims environment on profitability.

When stacked against its closest peer in the insurance industry, Brown & Brown, Inc.'s (BRO) shares have declined 45.4% over the past 52 weeks, and 25.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming ERIE stock.

Wall Street’s view of ERIE stock is cautious. Among the three analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is “Hold.”