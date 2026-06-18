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Is Expedia Group Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Welcome note with flower decor on hotel bed luxury by Mediaphotos via Adobe Stock
Welcome note with flower decor on hotel bed luxury by Mediaphotos via Adobe Stock

Seattle, Washington-based Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is an online travel company operating in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $29.3 billion and operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments, offering various travel products and services through Brand Expedia and Hotels.com for lodging accommodations, among others.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” EXPE fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the travel services industry.     

However, EXPE stock is down 21.2% from its 52-week high of $303.80 touched on Jan. 9. Moreover, EXPE has declined marginally over the past three months and has lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which rose 9.6% during the same period.   

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario changes. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has surged 47.8%, outperforming DOWI’s 22% gain.    

EXPE has been trading below its 200-day moving average since the last trading session and also below its 50-day moving average since this week.

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On May 7, EXPE stock rose 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $3.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.96, also surpassing the Street’s expectations. The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16 billion. 

When stacked against its peer, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), EXPE has outperformed. Over the past year, BKNG stock has declined 19.1%

Wall Street currently has a moderately bullish view of the stock. Among the 35 analysts tracking EXPE, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $283 offers a 18.2% upside potential from current prices.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EXPE 239.47 -4.09 -1.68%
Expedia Group Inc
$DOWI 51,492.55 -507.12 -0.98%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
BKNG 171.63 -4.09 -2.33%
Booking Holdings

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