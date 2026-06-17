Is Teledyne Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $29.2 billion , Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( TDY ) is an industrial conglomerate that specializes in providing enabling technologies for high-stakes, demanding environments where precision and high reliability are mission-critical. The Thousand Oaks, California-based company designs and manufactures an extensive portfolio of advanced monitoring and control instrumentation, digital imaging sensors, and highly specialized cameras that operate across the visible, infrared, and X-ray spectra.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and TDY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the scientific & technical instruments industry. The company’s core competitive strength lies in its highly disciplined capital allocation and "serial acquirer" business model, which has successfully integrated dozens of highly complementary, niche technology businesses to generate consistent compound earnings and cash flow.

Despite its notable strength, the company had dipped 11.3% from its 52-week high of $693.38 , reached on Mar. 4. Shares of TDY have declined 4.3% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 15.8% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, TDY has gained 25.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing NASX's 33.3% return over the same time period. However, on a YTD basis, shares of TDY are up 20.5%, outpacing NASX’s 12% rise.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, TDY has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late April. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since early January.

Shares of TDY gained 2.2% on Apr. 22 after the company delivered better-than-expected Q1 2026 results. Revenue reached a record $1.56 billion, representing a 7.6% increase from the prior-year period, while its adjusted EPS rose 17.2% year over year to $5.80.

The strong performance was supported by continued momentum in the company’s defense electronics and infrared imaging businesses, as well as improving demand across shorter-cycle industrial and semiconductor-related markets. Profitability also strengthened, with adjusted operating margins expanding to 22.6%, benefiting from a favorable product mix, strategic pricing initiatives, and ongoing operational efficiency improvements.

In the competitive arena of scientific & technical instruments, TDY has notably lagged its rival, Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS ), which has soared 118.5% over the past 52 weeks and 72.6% on a YTD basis.