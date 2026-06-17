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Figma Stock Just Scored a Bullish Rating at Citi. What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business investors discussing financial statistics on tablet by Vittaya_25 via Adobe Stock
Business investors discussing financial statistics on tablet by Vittaya_25 via Adobe Stock

Figma (FIG) shares have been a disappointment for investors since the start of 2026, but a senior Citi analyst believes the story will be significantly different in the back half of this year. 

In a research note this morning, Tyler Radke assumed coverage of FIG with a “Buy” rating and assigned a $36 price target, indicating potential upside of nearly 100% from current levels. 

At the time of writing, Figma stock is down an alarming 50% year-to-date. 

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Why Citi Recommends Owning Figma Stock

While investors spent early 2026 panicking that generative artificial intelligence (AI) could make traditional design tools obsolete, Citi views this technological shift as Figma’s ultimate launchpad.

Instead of succumbing to disruption, FIG is actively embedding generative features directly into its ecosystem — and as the landscape evolves, the platform is uniquely positioned to capture shifting workflows.

“As more design work begins across code and AI-driven environments, we see Figma becoming the system of record that brings those workflows together,” Radke argued in his report.

In short, rather than stealing Figma’s market share, AI is expected to solidify its indispensability.

Options Data Is Also Bullish on FIG Shares

Radke is constructive on Figma shares also because he expects an influx of non-traditional users to double the company’s total addressable market (TAM) by 2029. 

“AI could drive this metric upward as it accelerates the growth of the long tail of customers and new app development which may introduce knowledge workers not previously targeted,” he wrote.

According to the Citi analyst, FIG is also primed to maximize revenue per user as existing clients (enterprise) graduate to premium tiers for advanced artificial intelligence licenses and add-ons.

Note that the derivatives market shares Radke’s optimism on Figma as well, with the upper price on options contracts expiring mid-September currently set at about $24.40. 

Figma Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Crucially, other Wall Street analysts are just as positive on FIG stock as Tyler Radke. 

The consensus rating on Figma sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price objective of nearly $37 indicating potential for a 100% upside from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIG 18.65 +0.67 +3.73%
Figma Inc Cl A

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