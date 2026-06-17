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Cotton Rallies on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton futures closed with Wednesday gains of 115 to 204 points in most contracts.  Crude oil was down 17 cents at $75.88. The US dollar index was up $0.981 at $100.26. The Fed left rates unchanged today following their two day meeting. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

The Seam reported just 396 bales sold on June 16 at an average price of 67 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 6/15 at 85.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.9, up 189 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.79, up 204 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 81.09, up 203 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 79.17s +1.64 +2.12%
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CTN26 76.90s +1.89 +2.52%
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CTZ26 79.79s +2.04 +2.62%
Cotton #2

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