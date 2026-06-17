Corn Rallies into the Wednesday Close

Corn futures kicked it into rally mode into Friday’s close, with contracts 5 ¼ to 7 ¼ higher on the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 3/4 cents at $3.90. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

EIA’s weekly update showed a total of 1.102 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of June 12, down 6,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up just 22,000 barrels to 24.474 million barrels. Ethanol exports were back down 27,000 bpd to 128,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 13,000 bpd to 920,000 bpd.

The weekly USDA Export Sales report indicated 0.7-1.4 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on 6/11. New crop business is seen in a range of 0.4-1.2 MMT, per a Reuters survey of traders.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.21, up 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.90 1/1, up 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.29 1/2, up 7 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.48 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents,