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Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Cotton Fabric with texture by Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Cotton futures are showing 250 to 270 point gains across the front months on Wednesday.  Crude oil is up 70 cents at $76.75. The US dollar index is up $0.181 at $99.460. 

West TX and the panhandle are looking at a drier pattern in the next week with the eastern half of the state through GA seeing heavy rainfall totals of up to double digits in some areas of the Gulf.

The Seam reported just 396 bales sold on June 16 at an average price of 67 cents. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on 6/15 at 85.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 77.7, up 269 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.33, up 258 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 81.57, up 251 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.71 +1.18 +1.52%
Cotton #2
CTN26 77.09 +2.08 +2.77%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.72 +1.97 +2.53%
Cotton #2

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