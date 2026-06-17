Fifth Third Stock Could Get a Meaningful Boost From Its Alliance With Anthropic

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is garnering interest as its Project Glasswing invitation from Anthropic, announced on June 10, could significantly boost the bank's top and bottom lines in the future. Fifth Third also looks well-positioned to benefit from its acquisition of Comerica earlier this year. Meanwhile, the valuation of FITB stock is quite low, considering its favorable overall outlook.

In light of all of these points, investors looking for increased exposure to bank equities may want to consider buying Fifth Third stock. Let's take a closer look.

About Fifth Third Stock

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Fifth Third became the ninth-largest bank in the U.S. through its acquisition of Comerica in February 2026. Fifth Third specializes in commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth and investment advisory services while also offering some IT-oriented banking services.

Fifth Third currently has a market capitalization of $48 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.2 times.

How the Anthropic Alliance Could Help Fifth Third

On June 10, Fifth Third disclosed that Anthropic, the hugely successful AI startup, had invited the bank to join its Project Glasswing cybersecurity program. Consequently, Fifth Third will be able to use Anthropic's Claude Mythos model, which reportedly excels at detecting cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Indeed, according to ArmorCode, “Mythos identified thousands of previously unknown zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system and every major web browser.”

Since Fifth Third is part of an early group that has been invited to utilize Mythos, it's reasonable to assume that most other banks do not have access to the program. As a result, Fifth Third could reasonably claim that it is significantly less vulnerable to cyberattacks than competitors. That competitive advantage, in turn, could enable the bank to convince many more businesses and consumers to utilize its services.

Further, Fifth Third offers a variety of IT-intensive managed services, including a commercial payments service, currency processing solutions, and its Newline platform that enables a wide variety of functions. The bank's involvement with Anthropic could make these services meaningfully more attractive, since the data that they process will presumably be much less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Fifth Third Is Getting a Meaningful Lift From Comerica

Fifth Third's $10.9 billion acquisition of Comerica, which closed in February 2026, has greatly boosted revenue and profitability. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue soared 33% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.9 billion, while adjusted net income climbed 38% YOY to $734 million. Notably, commercial and industrial loans also increased 6% YOY.

Meanwhile, there are already some signs that Fifth Third will be able to meaningfully increase its revenue by cross-selling its products to Comerica's customers and vice versa. For example, 65 Comerica customers are “interested” in adopting Fifth Third's commericial payments managed services “while Fifth Third referrals helped to build the largest-ever pipeline in Comerica's national dealer services business,” as noted by Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence on the Q1 earnings call.

Finally, the company should be able to obtain significant cost savings in the wake of the acquisition. In March, prominent investor Bill Smead estimated that the bank could “shed $850 million in expenses from overlapping costs” going forward.

The Valuation of FITB Stock Is Attractive

Given Fifth Third's strong growth and significant positive catalysts, its forward P/E ratio of 13 times appears quite low. In fact, a number of other banks have higher forward earnings multiples, such as JPMorgan (JPM) at 14.3 times and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) at 16.4 times.

Overall, FITB stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Wall Street. Out of 22 analysts with coverage, 15 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy,” and six analysts have a “Hold.” The average price target of $57.52 implies potential upside of almost 8% from current levels.