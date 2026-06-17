Domino's Pizza Stock: Is DPZ Underperforming the Consumer Discretionary Sector?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, operates as a pizza company. With a market cap of $10.5 billion, the company operates a network of company-owned and franchise Domino's Pizza stores, located worldwide. DPZ also operates regional dough manufacturing and distribution centers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DPZ perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the restaurants industry. DPZ leads the global pizza market with over 20,600 stores, driven by strong brand recognition, quality, and quick service. Its vast franchising model generates consistent royalty streams, while innovation and customer satisfaction initiatives fuel growth.

Despite its notable strength, DPZ shares slipped 35.4% from their 52-week high of $496, achieved on Jul. 21, 2025. Over the past three months, DPZ stock has declined 18.3%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 5.6% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of DPZ plummeted 23.1% on a YTD basis and 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming XLY’s YTD marginal losses and 10.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, DPZ has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early January, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early August, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

DPZ missed Q1 expectations as consumer uncertainty and aggressive competitor promotions dragged on same-store sales. Management pointed to inflation and weaker repeat purchases, but remains focused on digital upgrades, product innovation, and leveraging scale to defend value leadership.

In the competitive arena of restaurants, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) has taken the lead over DPZ, with a 15.1% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 34.4% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on DPZ’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 29 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $406.89 suggests a potential upside of 27% from current price levels.