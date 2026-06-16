The $2.7 Billion Reason YUM Stock Is Up Today

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Yum! Brands (YUM) announced on Tuesday that it had entered into definitive agreements to sell its Pizza Hut division for $2.7 billion in aggregate, a transaction that sent YUM stock up as much as 4% during the trading session.

The deal is structured as two separate transactions — private equity firm LongRange Capital will acquire Pizza Hut operations outside mainland China for about $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings will purchase the mainland China Pizza Hut business for roughly $1.2 billion.

At the time of writing, YUM shares are up about 5% versus the start of this year.

Here’s Why YUM Unloaded Pizza Hut

The sale culminates a strategic review process that began in November 2025 – during which Pizza Hut’s persistent underperformance relative to Yum’s other brands became increasingly untenable.

In 2025, Pizza Hut’s U.S. sales declined 5%, and global sales fell 2%, while Taco Bell posted same-store sales growth of 7% and Yum’s overall global sales rose 5%.

The company had already announced plans in February 2026 to close 250 U.S. Pizza Hut locations, underscoring the depth of the brand’s challenges.

What Was Behind Pizza Hut’s Demise

Pizza Hut’s decline is rooted in a structural shift within the restaurant industry. The 68-year-old chain was built around a dine-in model that became a liability as consumer preferences shifted toward delivery and carryout.

The rise of third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash (DASH) and Uber's (UBER) Uber Eats opened consumers to a vast array of restaurant options, eroding pizza delivery’s once-dominant position.

Meanwhile, rivals like Domino’s aggressively captured market share through tech investments and frequent promotions.

YUM Announced a New Buyback Plan Today

YUM expects to receive about $2.3 billion in net proceeds after taxes, closing adjustments, and transaction-contingent fees, with an additional earn-out opportunity of $75 million by 2030 from the LongRange transaction.

The company anticipates one-time separation expenses of about $85 million during the remainder of 2026.

Concurrent with the deal approval, Yum’s Board of Directors authorized an incremental $4 billion stock buyback program, signaling management’s intent to return substantial capital to shareholders.

The market’s positive reaction reflects investor approval of YUM’s decision to shed its weakest asset and sharpen its focus on higher-growth brands KFC and Taco Bell.

Industry analysts have noted that restoring Pizza Hut to growth would require a level of investment and patience that Yum was unwilling to commit, making divestiture the logical path to maximizing shareholder value.

Both transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, after which Yum will no longer report on the Pizza Hut division.

What’s the Consensus Rating on YUM Shares?

Note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on YUM stock for the remainder of this year.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Yum! Brands sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $174 indicating potential upside of more than 10% from here.

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