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Dear Circle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 4

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Stablecoin applications infrastructure provider Circle Internet Group (CRCL) increased by 7.1% intraday on June 15, as Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rebounded on reports of a U.S.-Iran peace agreement that has increased the appeal of riskier assets. As the stock rebounds, it’s also looking at an important piece of upcoming legislation. 

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, more commonly known as the CLARITY Act, is expected to be passed on July 4. The Act is proposed to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, and to establish a clear demarcation of oversight between the SEC and the CFTC. 

USDC issuer Circle stands to benefit from this proposed regulatory clarity and oversight standards, especially as the company pushes into real-world use cases for USDC through offerings such as Circle Agent Stack. Clearer Federal guidelines regarding stablecoins are expected to be beneficial, as the digital currency is being positioned for machine-to-machine payments and tokenized financial markets. 

However, the July 4 target date may not be met, as lawmakers are working under tight deadlines now. 

About Circle Internet Group Stock

Circle Internet Group is a global financial technology firm that operates as a platform, network, and market infrastructure for stablecoin and blockchain applications. It is best known for issuing USDC (a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin) and EURC (a euro-denominated stablecoin), building the world's largest stablecoin network. 

The company provides developer services, integration services, tokenized funds, and liquidity services to help businesses harness digital currencies for payments and commerce. Circle's global headquarters is in New York, and its market capitalization is approximately $20.7 billion.

Circle’s stock is down 46.62% over the past 52 weeks, as investors have been concerned about the company’s heavy reliance on interest income from USDC reserves. This makes its earnings vulnerable if interest rates fall or USDC growth slows. However, this year the stock has staged a turnaround, up a marginal 1.69%. Circle’s shares had reached a 52-week low of $49.90 on Feb. 5, but are up 59.76% from that level. 

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On a forward-adjusted basis, Circle’s price-to-sales ratio of 6.74 times is stretched compared to the industry average of 3.37 times. 

Circle Internet Group’s Q1 2026 Earnings Show ARC Presale Success 

For the first quarter, Circle’s total revenue and reserve income increased by 20% year-over-year (YOY) to $694.13 million. Of course, reserve income made up the majority of this top line, 94% of it. The company’s quarterly reserve income grew 17% from the prior-year period to $652.51 million. Also, Circle reported an EPS of $0.21 on a diluted basis for the quarter. 

However, the big story of the quarter was Circle’s $222 million presale raise at a $3 billion fully diluted network valuation from a consortium of leading investors, of its ARC Token, the native utility token for Circle’s Layer 1 blockchain network, Arc. 

In the first quarter, Circle had an average of $75.20 billion USDC in circulation, which is 39% higher than what it had the previous year. Its USDC on the Platform at the end of the period was at $13.70 billion, up 254% YOY. 

Wall Street analysts are robustly optimistic about Circle’s future earnings. For the current fiscal year, EPS is projected to surge 331.8% annually to $1.02, followed by a 73.5% growth to $1.77 in the next fiscal year. Analysts also expect the company’s EPS to grow by 108.9% YOY to $0.26 for the current quarter. 

What Analysts Think About Circle Internet Group’s Stock

This month, analysts at Mizuho kept a “Neutral” rating on Circle’s stock, while lowering the price target from $135 to $85, reflecting some tepid sentiments. Last month, analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage of Circle with a “Sector Weight” rating. KeyBanc analyst Alex Markgraff acknowledged the company’s recent commercial progress and growing total addressable market in payments. However, concerns have been raised about net reserve margin dilution linked to distribution challenges, as well as uncertainty about whether the company can effectively monetize its flows relative to its stock performance. H.C. Wainwright analysts upgraded Circle’s stock from “Neutral” to “Buy,” and raised the price target from $85 to $150. This upgrade comes after the successful presale of the ARC token. 

Wall Street analysts are soundly bullish on Circle’s stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 24 analysts rating the stock, 11 analysts have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, one analyst suggested “Moderate Buy,” while 10 analysts are playing it safe with a “Hold” rating, and two analysts suggested “Strong Sell.” The consensus price target of $141.21 represents a 77.2% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $243 represents 204.9% upside potential. 

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRCL 79.72 -3.65 -4.38%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A
^BTCUSD 65,677.29 -122.70 -0.19%
Bitcoin - USD

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